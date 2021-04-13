 Skip to main content
Marion Mayor Brady re-elected
MARION, S.C. – City of Marion voters re-elected Mayor Ashley Brady to his second term Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Brady earned 970 votes (64 percent).

Challengers in race Antonio McRae and Bennie T. Davis received 519 votes (34 percent) and 24 votes respectively.

Marion City Councilman for District 3 Emerson Hunt defeated challenger Betty Wright McRae 179 votes to 136 votes to earn his third term.

Incumbent Marion City Councilman for District 6 Michael Baker outlasted challengers from Joetha Kenney and Doristeen Francis.

Baker, elected in 1992 retained his seat with 103 votes. Foster followed up with 55 votes while Francis received 45 votes.

Marion City Councilwoman for District 5 Tessie Lewis faced no opposition and was declared the winner on the way to her second term in office.

More than 430 peopled voted by 3 p.m. at the four precincts. A total of 1515 ballots had been cast.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

