Marion Medallions go to revered educator, remarkable health organization

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two pillars of Florence – a revered educator and a remarkable health organization – were recognized Friday for their service to the people of the area.
At a ceremony in the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, Allie Eugene Brooks Jr. and HopeHealth received the 2021 Marion Medallion awards.
The awards, first presented in 2012, are given each year by Francis Marion University and the Morning News to recognize those who give of themselves for the betterment of others.
Brooks is a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all children. He was the stern yet beloved principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence School District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014.
HopeHealth was founded in 1991 as Hope for the Pee Dee, a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization. It had only five or six employees. Now HopeHealth employs more than 500 people. Everyone who walks in the door, regardless of their ability to pay, is treated with the same compassion, care and respect. Of those treated at HopeHealth, 25 percent don’t have the ability to pay for health care. Because of responsiveness and responsibilities on the part of its physicians, nurses and staff, HopeHealth has kept down the cost of health care.
The Marion Medallion is a nine-year-old award, sponsored and presented by FMU and the Morning News of Florence. Officials of the two organizations work in partnership to select recipients. The medallions are awarded on or about Feb. 27 — Francis Marion Day — each year.
The medallion is named for Gen. Francis Marion, the namesake of FMU, a revolutionary war leader who guided the guerrilla forces in the Pee Dee region.
Past winners:
• Kathy Baxley, executive director of the Darlington Free Medical Clinic and Henry Johnson, and Hayward King, chief executives of the Lake City based W. Lee Flowers Company (2012)
• Former Florence Police Chief Ralph Porter, executive director and founder of CHOiCES Charter School, and Bill and Olive Timberlake of Hartsville (2013)
• Florence pastors Henry Badie Jr. of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ and Clyde Odom of King of Kings Church in Florence, and Henry Brunson of Latta, founder of Cooks for Christ (2014)
• John and Vicki Kirby of Latta and the founders of Camp RAE, Paige Alexander and Deana Huggins Strickland of Florence (2015)
• Carlos Washington of Florence and the Manna House of Florence (2016)
• Regi Armstrong of Armstrong Wealth Management, Carl Harmon of Sharing and Caring, and posthumously to Courtney McGinnis Graham (2017)
• Wilbur Owens “Billy” Powers of HopeHealth, and Help4Kids (2018)
• Charles “Chuck” MacNeil of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority, and the Parking Lot Mission (2019)
• Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela and Allen Floyd, the director of the city of Mullins Recreation Department (2020)
About the Medallion:
The medallion award is an actual medallion. It is a gold-plated bronze piece that weighs 2.5 pounds and is 6 inches in diameter. Francis Marion’s likeness is on one side. The recipient’s name is engraved on the other side.