Marion Medallions go to revered educator, remarkable health organization

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two pillars of Florence – a revered educator and a remarkable health organization – were recognized Friday for their service to the people of the area.

At a ceremony in the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, Allie Eugene Brooks Jr. and HopeHealth received the 2021 Marion Medallion awards.

The awards, first presented in 2012, are given each year by Francis Marion University and the Morning News to recognize those who give of themselves for the betterment of others.

Brooks is a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all children. He was the stern yet beloved principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence School District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014.