Marion officials celebrate renovated tennis courts

MARION, S.C. – Marion city officials along with the Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the newly renovated tennis courts on 800 North Withlacooche Ave.

City Administrator Allen Ammons said a FEMA grant helped fund the repairs.

“All of the flood damage that we had, we were able to get them open back up,” he said. “It’s been completely resurfaced. It’s been a long process. The renovations would normally take three weeks to do but it took three months because of the weather.”

Ammons said the courts had cracks in the surface but now can host high school tennis matches next season. “They’ll be back on,” he said.

Mayor Ashley Brady said the nearly $30,000 grant for the renovations was greatly needed for citizens.

“Our schools use these tennis courts and we have a lot of citizens that come out and play tennis,” Brady said. “We welcome the renovations here and thankful for the help.”

Brady called it a good day to have the support the chamber of commerce members.

Councilwoman Tassie Lewis said she was grateful for the grant.