Marion officials celebrate renovated tennis courts
Marion officials celebrate renovated tennis courts

MARION, S.C. – Marion city officials along with the Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the newly renovated tennis courts on 800 North Withlacooche Ave.

City Administrator Allen Ammons said a FEMA grant helped fund the repairs.

“All of the flood damage that we had,  we were able to get them open back up,” he said. “It’s been completely resurfaced. It’s been a long process. The renovations would normally take three weeks to do but it took three months because of the weather.”

Ammons said the courts had cracks in the surface but now can host high school tennis matches next season. “They’ll be back on,” he said.

Mayor Ashley Brady said the nearly $30,000 grant for the renovations was greatly needed for citizens.

“Our schools use these tennis courts and we have a lot of citizens that come out and play tennis,” Brady said. “We welcome the renovations here and thankful for the help.”

Brady called it a good day to have the support the chamber of commerce members.

Councilwoman Tassie Lewis said she was grateful for the grant.

“We’re excited about the fact that our citizens and our students are going to be more competitive on such a beautifully renovated court,” she said.

Marion Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Cindy B. Rogers said she was happy to support.

“It will be an asset to the community,” she said of the tennis courts.

The four Withlacoochee Park tennis courts originally constructed in the late 1960s were constructed in 2011. The dark green on dark red traditional tennis courts also offer QuickStart lines for promoting tennis to the 10 and under age group.

For more information call 843-423-5410.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

