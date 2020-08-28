 Skip to main content
Marion Police Chief resigns

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers announced his resignation Thursday.

“I had an opportunity present itself outside of law enforcement and decided to take it,” Flowers said.

Flowers was hired for the role in July 2018. The Darlington native had served as the interim police chief worked for the department for 15 years.

Mayor Ashley Brady said Flowers he is really respected by his officers and community. “It was a natural progression to promote from within,” he said.

Flowers is a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical College and Columbia Southern University with an associate's degree and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. His experience includes serving in the United States Air Force and law enforcement in Darlington.

In a previous interview Flowers said he was thankful for the opportunity.

“I loved it over here,” Flowers said. “Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. It’s a small community kind of like where I’m from.”

City officials announced Friday the search for a new chief of police. Flowers’ resignation is effective Aug. 31.

Capt. Robert Christopher Smith has been appointed to serve as interim police chief.

