MARION, S.C. – City of Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers announced officers are searching for five people connected to Saturday shooting at the Shell gas station on W. Liberty St. Five people were shot, he said.
Tameisha Cierra Lasane, 18, of Mullins, Zyrei Pre'mere Platt, 19, of Mullins, Derrian Domanek Platt, 33, of Mullins and Kyrei Janeai Platt, 23, of Mullins are wanted on charges of attempted murder.
Chief Flowers said Quanisa Michelle Owens is also wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
“These individuals are to be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached,” Flowers said. “If you know there whereabouts or have any other information pertaining to this incident please notify the Marion Police Department or local law enforcement.”
Flowers said officers responded to the area of S. Main St and E Liberty St in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Multiple people were shot at the scene but with non-life threatening injuries.
“After investigation it appeared a group of people had met at the Shell Station located at 100 W. Liberty St and a disagreement ensued resulting in several people discharging firearms,” Flowers said. “The business was closed at the time the incident occurred. The victims were transported to MUSC in Marion County to be treated for their injuries.”
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
For more information call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 911.
