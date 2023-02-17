FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist suffered non-life-threatening wounds Thursday night in a shooting near the 900 block of West Darlington Street.

The 8:26 p.m. incident happened when the victim was driving on West Marion Street near Curry Lane when shots were fired into their vehicle, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Medics with Florence County EMS transported the victim to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers found another vehicle in the area near Curry Lane and Darlington Street that was also damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. T. Scott of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding this incident at 843 665-3191 or TSScott@cityofflorence.com.