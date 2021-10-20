Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Graham Allen

FLORENCE, S.C. – A member of Congress has made an endorsement in South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District race.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, endorsed conservative political commentator Graham Allen Tuesday evening.
Taylor Greene was elected to represent a district in northwest Georgia in 2020. She is known for being a strong supporter of Donald Trump and a proponent of several theories alleged to be conspiracies. Taylor Greene was removed from all House committees in February for remarks she made prior to her election.
She said on Twitter that Allen is a successful businessman (Allen owns a clothing and media companies), a loving husband and father and a true patriot.
"He faces Tom Rice, a Swampy RINO [Republican in name only] Republican who voted to impeach President [Donald] Trump," Taylor Greene continued. "Tom Rice is too weak, too timid and too afraid to fight back against the Democrats' communist takeover of America. He cannot be trusted. Vote Graham Allen for Congress."
Allen said he looked forward to joining Taylor Greene in Congress to defeat the Democrats' globalist, pro-inflation agenda.
"Marjorie has stood up for American workers, secure elections and life," Allen continued. "She has fought valiantly against Joe Biden's socialist agenda and the Democrats repeated attempts to put America last."