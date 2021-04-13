Mark Buyck Jr. nominated for another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence attorney Mark Buyck Jr. has been nominated for another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday morning that he had nominated Buyck, Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whitemarsh Smith and Pamela Lackey to new terms on the nine-member board of directors.

Buyck said he was particularly excited to be nominated for another term because the ports authority is preparing to inaugurate the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in Charleston later this month.

"It's very heartwarming for me to be on the board when we're getting ready to inaugurate the terminal in honor of our senator," Buyck said.

“Through thoughtful, targeted, and strategic investment, the South Carolina Ports Authority has become one of our state’s most powerful economic engines,” McMaster said. “I have complete confidence in the board’s leadership and know they will help ensure that our ports will continue to be a significant factor in bringing new jobs and investment to South Carolina for generations to come.”

McMaster also nominated Bill Coates of Greenville to fill the gubernatorially appointed seat on the board.