 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Buyck Jr. nominated for another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board
0 comments

Mark Buyck Jr. nominated for another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board

{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Buyck Jr.

Mark Buyck Jr. has been nominated to serve another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence attorney Mark Buyck Jr. has been nominated for another term on the South Carolina Ports Authority board. 

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday morning that he had nominated Buyck, Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whitemarsh Smith and Pamela Lackey to new terms on the nine-member board of directors. 

Buyck said he was particularly excited to be nominated for another term because the ports authority is preparing to inaugurate the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in Charleston later this month. 

"It's very heartwarming for me to be on the board when we're getting ready to inaugurate the terminal in honor of our senator," Buyck said. 

“Through thoughtful, targeted, and strategic investment, the South Carolina Ports Authority has become one of our state’s most powerful economic engines,” McMaster said. “I have complete confidence in the board’s leadership and know they will help ensure that our ports will continue to be a significant factor in bringing new jobs and investment to South Carolina for generations to come.”

McMaster also nominated Bill Coates of Greenville to fill the gubernatorially appointed seat on the board. 

This seat was previously held by Kenneth Jackson. Jackson's term expired in February. 

Each member is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate, along with two non-voting, ex-officio members – Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt and Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert