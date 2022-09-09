Mark Buyck Jr. to be included in Best Lawyers in America publication

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mark W. Buyck Jr. has been chosen to be included in the 29th edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Inclusion is based on a rigorous peer-review survey.

Phillip S. Greer, CEO of the Best Lawyers in America Publications, made the announcement.

Buyck is supported by decades of experience and practices business litigations, civil rights, corporate law, high-stake litigations and SCDOT condemnations.

He is an attorney with Wilcox, Buyck & Williams, PA in Florence. He earned his bachelor of arts in journalism in 1956 and his juris doctor in 1959 from the University of South Carolina. Admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in South Carolina, Buyck also represents clients before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States. A past resident of the S.C. Defense Trial Attorneys Association, he is a member of the Florence County, South Carolina and the American Bar Associations. Buyck is a permanent member of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference, former United States attorney for South Carolina and a past chairman of USC Law School Associations

He maintains professional affiliations with the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel, Federation of Insurance and Corporate Counsel, American College of Trial Lawyers, American Board of Trial Advocates, S.C. Chapter of ABOTA and the National College of District Attorneys Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Buyck served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of South Carolina for 28 years. He was named Distinguished Alumni by the USC Alumni Association in 2005 and received an honorary degree from the university in 2008. He is a former member of the Board of Visitors of USC, Francis Marion University and Winthrop College, and received an honorary degree from Francis Marion University. Buyck is a past president of the Greater USC Alumni Association and a former member of the state board governing South Carolina’s Technical College System.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the S.C. Ports Authority.

Buyck has served as president of the Florence Rotary Club, the Florence Country Club and the Florence Little Theatre. He was one of the founders of the Florence Heritage Foundation and the first chairman of its board. A past president of the South Carolina Historical Society, Buyck served on the initial Advisory Board of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for a decade. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Clarendon and serves on the Board of Trustees and as secretary of Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

Buyck was honored by two governors of South Carolina with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest award. He is also the recipient of the prestigious honor of the Judge Hemphill Award for distinguished service to the profession and the public by the S.C. Defense Trial Attorneys Association and the Complete Lawyer Award by the USC Law School.

He and his wife, Julia, have three children: Mark Buyck III, Julie B. McKissick and Hugh W. Buyck.