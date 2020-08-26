Mark Sanford forms nonprofit to educate citizens on national debt

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mark Sanford has formed a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Americans about the dangers of the financial path of the country.
Sanford, a former S.C. governor and congressman, announced the formation of Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction Wednesday morning.
“Our present financial course is unsustainable,” Sanford said. “Never have we seen this level of debt in peacetime and it will have grave consequences for each one of us if left unchecked. History shows that soaring national debt, deficits, and government spending are hardly a recipe for national prosperity, and more people need to be informed on this.”
The current national debt of the United States was $26.69 trillion as of around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon. The Congressional Budget Office has projected the budget deficit for the current fiscal year to be $3.7 trillion. Thus, America’s debt levels, when measured against the size of the economy, will soon reach levels not seen since World War II and The Great Depression.
The growing national debt and budget deficit have been amplified by the effects of the government-mandated shutdowns enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. In response to the shutdowns, Congress approved the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act in March.
Sanford previously ran for the Republican nomination for president against Donald Trump — Sanford endorsed Trump in 2016 — on a platform of concern about the national debt. He announced his campaign on Sept. 8, 2019, on Fox News Sunday and suspended his campaign on Nov. 12, 2019.
He served for two periods as the representative from the state's First Congressional District, which currently includes the southern half of the state's Atlantic Coast. Prior to redistricting, the district included the northern half of the state's Atlantic Coast line. Sanford served in the seat from 1995 to 2001 and from 2013 to 2019.
He left the seat for the first time in 2001 for a successful 2002 bid to become the state's governor. He served as governor from 2006 to 2010 and is remembered by some for reporting to his staff in 2009 that he would be hiking the Appalachian Trail but visiting his mistress in Argentina instead.
After two years away from politics, Sanford ran a successful campaign in a special election to replace Tim Scott in the First Congressional District. Scott was appointed by Sanford's replacement, Nikki Haley, to fill the Senate seat of Jim DeMint. Scott was reelected in 2014 and 2016.
In 2018, Sanford's Republican primary opponent, state Rep. Katie Arrington, was endorsed by Trump in the hours before the closure of polls. She went on to win the nomination by a 50.5% to 46.5% vote. However, Arrington lost to Democrat Joe Cunningham in the 2018 general election.
For more information on the organization, visit afddr.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.