Mark Sanford forms nonprofit to educate citizens on national debt

Sanford previously ran for the Republican nomination for president against Donald Trump — Sanford endorsed Trump in 2016 — on a platform of concern about the national debt. He announced his campaign on Sept. 8, 2019, on Fox News Sunday and suspended his campaign on Nov. 12, 2019.

He served for two periods as the representative from the state's First Congressional District, which currently includes the southern half of the state's Atlantic Coast. Prior to redistricting, the district included the northern half of the state's Atlantic Coast line. Sanford served in the seat from 1995 to 2001 and from 2013 to 2019.

He left the seat for the first time in 2001 for a successful 2002 bid to become the state's governor. He served as governor from 2006 to 2010 and is remembered by some for reporting to his staff in 2009 that he would be hiking the Appalachian Trail but visiting his mistress in Argentina instead.

After two years away from politics, Sanford ran a successful campaign in a special election to replace Tim Scott in the First Congressional District. Scott was appointed by Sanford's replacement, Nikki Haley, to fill the Senate seat of Jim DeMint. Scott was reelected in 2014 and 2016.