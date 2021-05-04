Marlboro County High School JROTC to present colors at Xfinity race

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee residents can cheer for the home team ahead of the Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity race May 8 — Mother’s Day Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

And that team will be the colors team from Marlboro County High School’s Junior Army ROTC, which will present the colors for the national anthem ahead of the race.

Master Sgt. Wayne Chapman said the school didn’t solicit the gig, but the school’s state title boys’ basketball team may have played a role in the email the school received with the offer.

“Certainly we agreed to participate,” Chapman said.

The enthusiasm carried over to the student body and leadership, who came and went Friday as the track’s pace car sat outside, on display, in front of the school.

Photos with the car were the order of the day as people exchanged phones and positions to make sure they got a picture of themselves and a friend or two with the car.

The track hasn’t yet announced who will deliver the national anthem for the race crowd.