Marlboro County school cafeteria workers marks 88th birthday
Marlboro County school cafeteria workers marks 88th birthday

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Tuesday Marlboro County Schools' cafeteria worker Lizzie Quick celebrated her 88th Birthday.

She has been a staple in the Marlboro County School District for over 24 years.

Ms. Lizzie’s 88th Birthday

At 88 years old, her spunkiness is contagious. The students look forward to seeing her bright smile and hearing her say, "Well hey baby. Come on in here and get you something good to eat," every day as they enter the cafeteria.

Quick is a phenomenal cook and takes pride in her work.

She is rarely absent because serving students is where she wants to be every single day. To Quick, feeding kids is a work of heart, not a job.

“To have someone love kids and the place where they work like Ms. Lizzie does is something we should all strive for. Every time I see her, I am re-energized, she is simply the best,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord.

Ms. Lizzie’s 88th Birthday!

