Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Gregory McCord reinstated
Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Gregory McCord reinstated

Gregory McCord.

McCord

 MARLBORO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT PHOTO

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County School District Superintendent Gregory McCord has been reinstated after being placed on a two-week, paid administrative leave. 

The district's governing board voted 5-3 to reinstate McCord at a meeting held Monday evening.

"... As superintendent of this fine district, I’ve always believed that accountability starts at the top," McCord said in an emailed statement. "These past two weeks have been very humbling for me. Let me be clear, I did not violate any board policies. However, I acknowledge that it is my responsibility to keep my board of trustees informed in a timely manner about any business regarding the district − which includes properties." 

McCord added that he was brought up to believe that if you make a mistake, you pay for it, and as such, he would be reimbursing the district for the nine days he was placed on administrative leave. 

"Over the last four years we have accomplished many positive things," McCord continued in the statement. "Having learned valuable lessons and grown from this unpleasant experience, I am now determined to overcome this situation with grace and class, and to directing my determination and focus to serving the students of this district." 

The vote came after two motions were made: a motion by Danny Driggers to reinstate McCord immediately but place a reprimand in his permanent record and a motion by Vice Chairman Michael Coachman to suspend McCord for two weeks without pay. But, the latter motion failed. 

McCord was placed on administrative leave after failing to inform the board of trustees that he allowed a fraternity − Omega Psi Phi, of which he is a member − to operate a clubhouse on the district's property and at the district's expense for more than a year after the building was purchased by a buyer who agreed to move the former mobile classroom. 

Omega Psi Phi is a historically African American fraternity founded in 1911 at Howard University. Members of the fraternity are sometimes known as Ques. Prominent members include Langston Hughes, Bill Cosby, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Jr., former NBA player Alonzo Mourning and S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy. 

The building has since been demolished by the district. 

