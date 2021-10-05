Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Gregory McCord reinstated

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County School District Superintendent Gregory McCord has been reinstated after being placed on a two-week, paid administrative leave.

The district's governing board voted 5-3 to reinstate McCord at a meeting held Monday evening.

"... As superintendent of this fine district, I’ve always believed that accountability starts at the top," McCord said in an emailed statement. "These past two weeks have been very humbling for me. Let me be clear, I did not violate any board policies. However, I acknowledge that it is my responsibility to keep my board of trustees informed in a timely manner about any business regarding the district − which includes properties."

McCord added that he was brought up to believe that if you make a mistake, you pay for it, and as such, he would be reimbursing the district for the nine days he was placed on administrative leave.

"Over the last four years we have accomplished many positive things," McCord continued in the statement. "Having learned valuable lessons and grown from this unpleasant experience, I am now determined to overcome this situation with grace and class, and to directing my determination and focus to serving the students of this district."