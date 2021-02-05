 Skip to main content
Marlboro County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
Marlboro County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Pee Dee deputy sheriff was arrested early Friday morning following a crash outside a Florence bar, according to published reports.

Victoria Ann Cheek, 28, of 1927 Redford Road, McColl, was charged with one count of DUI after Florence Police officers witnessed her back into a parked car outside the Live Wire in the 500 block of South Irby Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers were in the area in reference to a reported fight, according to the release.

She is currently free on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

