Marlboro County teachers to get $2,500 retention bonus
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County School District Monday announced at Monday night’s board meeting that all returning certified classroom teachers will be receiving a $2,500 retention bonus.

“The United States Education Grant has been modified to assist with our efforts to retain high quality staff,” Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said through a release on the meeting.

Marlboro County School District has been granted permission to give a $2,500 retention bonus to all returning certified classroom teachers, which will be paid out by September 30, 2021. Certain conditions will apply as it relates to certified classroom teachers only and those teachers must remain in the district for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

“Retaining high quality teachers was difficult enough before the pandemic, but post-pandemic the task has become even more challenging, especially for small districts. We are happy to say thank you to our returning certified classroom teachers. Although this money will not match their true worth, we do want teachers to know they are valued,” McCord said.

