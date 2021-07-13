Marlboro County teachers to get $2,500 retention bonuses

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – All returning certified classroom teachers will receive a $2,500 retention bonus, the Marlboro County School District announced Monday night at a board meeting.
“The United States Education Grant has been modified to assist with our efforts to retain high quality staff,” Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said through a news release.
The Marlboro County School District has been granted permission to give a $2,500 retention bonus to all returning certified classroom teachers, which will be paid by Sept. 30, 2021. Certain conditions will apply, as it relates to certified classroom teachers only and those teachers must remain in the district for the entire 2021-2022 school year.
“Retaining high quality teachers was difficult enough before the pandemic, but post-pandemic the task has become even more challenging, especially for small districts," McCord said. "We are happy to say thank you to our returning certified classroom teachers. Although this money will not match their true worth, we do want teachers to know they are valued."