Marlboro County woman charged with grand larceny

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A woman who has served as the director of Drug Free Marlboro County was arrested Thursday.

Pamela McLaurin Ashwood, 55, of Bennettsville, was arrested by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents Thursday and charged with one count of grand larceny.

Grand larceny is a felony. If convicted, Ashwood would face up to five years in prison and a fine amount set at the discretion of the court.

Ashwood is accused of submitting fraudulent travel reimbursement documents totaling $2,114.49 to the Marlboro County finance department.

She started working for Drug Free Marlboro County in September 2014.

She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor William Rogers Jr.

