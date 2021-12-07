 Skip to main content
Marlboro Development Team buys Preston Moore Oil Company
Marlboro Development Team buys Preston Moore Oil Company

Preston Moore

Marlboro Development Team, a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Marlboro Electric Cooperative, has announced the acquisition of Bennettsville’s Preston Moore Oil Company, which will now be known as MPD Energy.

 Contributed

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro Development Team, a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Marlboro Electric Cooperative, has acquired Bennettsville’s Preston Moore Oil Company, which will now be known as MPD Energy.

The oil company was founded in the 1950s by Preston Moore. Ray Patterson started out driving one of the field delivery trucks. He worked his way up to keeping the books and assisting Moore until 1977, when he purchased the company.

His daughter, Janet Patterson Sides, joined the company in 1990, followed by husband Rusty in 1991. Their son, Raymond Sides, VP of operations, became part of the family venture in January 2014.

“I grew up here," Raymond Sides said. "Go to school, come to the bulk plant after school, get your homework done and play in the yard. I’d sit in the trucks and pretend to drive them.”

After the acquisition is complete, the Sideses and their three employees will stay on and grow along with MPD Energy with the addition of several new employees.

“We are so excited to have the former Preston Moore Oil Company, now MPD Energy, and its employees join Marlboro Development Team,” said President and CEO William Fleming. “This opportunity is exactly the sort of strategic alliance that helps not only our companies, but the greater community of South and North Carolina, the region we will continue to serve.”

“You couldn’t ask for better or a more talented group of people,” Raymond Sides added. “Marlboro Electric and Pee Dee Electric have been top partners of ours for years. To be acquired and work with the Marlboro Development Team as MPD Energy is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

