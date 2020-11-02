Marlboro Development Team to construct Dillon spec building

DILLON, S.C. – Another spec building is being constructed off of Interstate 95 near Dillon.

Marlboro Development Team announced Monday morning that it would be developing a new 208,000 square foot Class A industrial development in the Carolinas I-95 Megasite in Dillon County.

“MDT has a demonstrated track record of facilitating economic development in the communities in which we serve, and this latest investment continues to prove that we are willing and eager to foster a better life for our citizens by providing hope and opportunity for a more prosperous future,” William Fleming, Jr., president and CEO of the development team and the Marlboro Electric Cooperative.

“If history tells us anything, we remain confident on the belief that this building will be occupied by another great corporate citizen, evidenced by our last three speculative ventures in Dillon County.”

The building will be located on a 24-acre site within the park. The facility will be designed to accommodate modern logistics, manufacturing and distribution requirements and include tilt-wall construction, full cross dock capabilities, 200’ truck court depths, 36’ clear height, 50’ x 50’ column spacing with 60’ x 50’ speed bays and expansion capability to at least 534,000 square feet.