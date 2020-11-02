 Skip to main content
Marlboro Development Team to construct Dillon spec building
Marlboro Development Team to construct Dillon spec building

Spec Building

This is a rendering of a spec building that will be built in Dillon. Construction will soon begin.

 CONTRIBUTED RENDERING

DILLON, S.C. – Another spec building is being constructed off of Interstate 95 near Dillon. 

Marlboro Development Team announced Monday morning that it would be developing a new 208,000 square foot Class A industrial development in the Carolinas I-95 Megasite in Dillon County.

“MDT has a demonstrated track record of facilitating economic development in the communities in which we serve, and this latest investment continues to prove that we are willing and eager to foster a better life for our citizens by providing hope and opportunity for a more prosperous future,” William Fleming, Jr., president and CEO of the development team and the Marlboro Electric Cooperative.

“If history tells us anything, we remain confident on the belief that this building will be occupied by another great corporate citizen, evidenced by our last three speculative ventures in Dillon County.”

The building will be located on a 24-acre site within the park. The facility will be designed to accommodate modern logistics, manufacturing and distribution requirements and include tilt-wall construction, full cross dock capabilities, 200’ truck court depths, 36’ clear height, 50’ x 50’ column spacing with 60’ x 50’ speed bays and expansion capability to at least 534,000 square feet.

It will be less than one mile from Inland Port Dillon, making it the closest speculative building to the terminal. The building will also be the only cross-dock capable speculative building under development in the region.

The building is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. 

The new project will mark the development team's fourth speculative development in Dillon, with Wyman Gordan (50,000 SF), Huber Engineered Wood Products (109,200 SF) and a confidential tenant (253,800 SF) occupying the previous MDT developed buildings.

With control of nearly 4,000 acres surrounding Inland Port Dillon, the development team, along with parent company and electric provider Marlboro Electric Cooperative, continue to substantiate their commitment to the area in facilitating new capital investment, job creation, and electrical demand.

There is another spec building being constructed just off of the interstate near Harbor Freight Tools. 

