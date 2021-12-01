Marlboro electric co-op announces winter rate reduction

BENNTTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday a plan to provide its residential members with a three-month, 10% rate decrease for the months of December, January and February. This reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills.

“We know that the holiday season can often bring financial stress,” said Bo McInnis, vhairman of the board of trustees. “It is our hope that this rate decrease will ease the strain, start off a new year with a win, and allow our members to focus on what matters most this holiday season, God and family.”

Established in 1939, the cooperative entered a partnership with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative in September 2020. Known collectively as MPD, this strategic partnership aligned the two neighboring coops with the goal of creating economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion and Marlboro counties.

“We’re so thankful that our Board of Trustees have allowed us to regularly decrease our members’ rates even while power costs continue to rise nationwide,” said William Fleming, Jr., president and CEO. “After an 8% decrease last Winter, followed by a 10% decrease this Summer, our goal has always been to provide our members with the most reliable and affordable power, and the formation of MPD coupled with this decrease solidifies that commitment.”