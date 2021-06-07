Marlene Evans of Virtus Academy posthumously honored as May teacher of the month

Pate said it was pretty special to be able to honor Evans.

"Chick-fil-A claims to be the company that cares and one of the ways that we can show that we care is through things like this," Pate said. He said his mother taught for several years so he knew that teachers needed recognition for their sacrifices.

Principal Brittany Hamilton said that the school uses project-based learning – learning centered on the completion of a project or goal that starts with a driving question – and that the garden was the class's biggest project.

Kristin Morris, the teacher who replaced Evans, said the project was a team effort that required everyone to pull together.

"Even these little ones [her kindergarten class came outside for a photo], from shoveling the mulch to laying out the stones, each one of these little ones had a part in it," Morris said.

Hamilton added that the class found a bird had moved into the garden and had built a nest. She said the class nicknamed the bird "Marlene" in honor of their late teacher.

"After her passing, there was such an outpouring from everyone in the community," Carey said. "People you didn't even know contributed to fundraisers. Thank you seems like such a small [group of] words for everything that we've received. It was a real blessing."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.