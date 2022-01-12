Martin Luther King commemorative forum to be held at Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School will host one of the first events to commemorate Martin Luther King Day this year.

Inquiring Minds Want to Know will host a where-are-we-going forum at the school from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to commemorate King.

King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his efforts in battling racial inequality with nonviolent methods. He was a leader of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led struggles against segregation in Albany, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama, and organized the 1963 March on Washington. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the march. He was assassinated by James Earl Ray in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.

Jan. 17 is the 2022 date of the commemoration of his birth. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January to keep with a 1968 act establishing certain federal holidays (Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day) on Mondays. The holiday was added to the federal calendar by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.