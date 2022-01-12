Martin Luther King commemorative forum to be held at Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School will host one of the first events to commemorate Martin Luther King Day this year.
Inquiring Minds Want to Know will host a where-are-we-going forum at the school from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to commemorate King.
King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his efforts in battling racial inequality with nonviolent methods. He was a leader of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led struggles against segregation in Albany, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama, and organized the 1963 March on Washington. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the march. He was assassinated by James Earl Ray in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
Jan. 17 is the 2022 date of the commemoration of his birth. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January to keep with a 1968 act establishing certain federal holidays (Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day) on Mondays. The holiday was added to the federal calendar by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Gary Burgess, the liaison of the Florence Four Board of Trustees, will be the keynote speaker. A panel will feature Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. of the Florence One Board of Trustees, former city council candidate James “Big Man” Kennedy, Pastor Brenda Deas, Larry Jackson, LaVonnie Jackson, Barbara Martin, and Elder James Williams.
Comedienne Ludie Bell Boswell is also scheduled to perform.
Christopher McCray will serve as moderator of the forum.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
The Kingdom Living Temple will host a Martin Luther King Day rally Monday at 2 p.m. at 705 S. Irby St. The event will feature religious speakers from different denominations, singing and conversations about voting rights.
Refreshments will be served as takeout.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
People2People of Hartsville will hold its annual Martin Luther King Day commemorative award service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the Butler Heritage Foundation gym located at 1103 South Sixth St.
Cecil Williams, owner of the South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, will provide the keynote address. The Jerusalem Baptist Church men’s choir, Anisha Green and Household of Faith will provide entertainment.
Awards will also be given out to House Speaker Jay Lucas, Hartsville City Councilman Kenzie “Pete” DeLaine, the Rev. J.D. Blue, Pastor Chris Fraizer, and Jennifer Heusel.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Darlington’s 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Memorial Celebration will be held on the Public Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford will be the guest speaker. Entertainment will be provided by the Darlington High School Gospel Choir, Tequan Coe, Aneisa Green, Ricky Gardner, and Drip & Friends.
The South Carolina State NAACP Conference will host a virtual program featuring Leon Russell, chairman of national NAACP board of directors, and national NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson at 10 a.m. Monday via its Facebook page, SouthCarolinaNAACP and Zoom.