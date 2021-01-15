Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities hampered by COVID-19, some go virtual

FLORENCE, S.C.– Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated officially this year on Monday. Numerous events to celebrate King’s birthday are usually planned throughout the Pee Dee, but because of COVID-19 many have been canceled or will be held virtually on this day to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader and a national day of service.

King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.

What would have been the 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally in Florence has been canceled out of caution.

“We want people to stay safe and stay home during this time of increased in (COVID) cases,” said LaSonda NeSmith-Jackson, the moderator of the program.

Florence

Today – The Community Car Rally from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson High School parking lot has been canceled.

Monday – NextIsNow is having a car convoy at 12:30, starting at Oakland Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church in Florence.

Hartsville