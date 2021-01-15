Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities hampered by COVID-19, some go virtual

FLORENCE, S.C.– Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated officially this year on Monday. Numerous events to celebrate King’s birthday are usually planned throughout the Pee Dee, but because of COVID-19 many have been canceled or will be held virtually on this day to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader and a national day of service.
King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.
What would have been the 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally in Florence has been canceled out of caution.
“We want people to stay safe and stay home during this time of increased in (COVID) cases,” said LaSonda NeSmith-Jackson, the moderator of the program.
Florence
Today – The Community Car Rally from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson High School parking lot has been canceled.
Monday – NextIsNow is having a car convoy at 12:30, starting at Oakland Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church in Florence.
Hartsville
Monday – People to People of Hartsville Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this will be a virtual program. There will be a live stream on Facebook.
The theme is Building a United Community.
The speaker will be Danny E. Malone Jr., PhD, assistant professor of sociology, criminology and African studies and special coordinator at Coker University.
Trey Nickelson of Glory 98.5 AM will be the emcee.
For more information, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
Darlington
Monday – Cornerstone Baptist Church will host an event in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-in service located on the church campus at 2930 Masters Way in Darlington.
Expected in attendance will be Rep. Robert Williams, Mayor Curtis Boyd, pastors from churches across Darlington County, Darlington County First Responders, and others.
Lamar
Monday – A virtual MLK Day service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Lamar, starting at 11 a.m.
The service will be live streamed on Bethany Baptist Church (Lamar, SC) Facebook
Or listed to a conference call at 1-425-436-6349, access code: 6846010.
Only program participants, MLK Day Planning Committee Members, and media are allowed inside of the church. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed including wearing masks, sanitizing, and social distancing.
Hemingway
Monday – The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. is holding a Day of Action and Community Activism on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s holiday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the Chavis AME Church parking lot, 2793 South State St. in Hemingway.
Citizens of the area are asked to take pride in their community and join them for a Donnelly Community Cleanup Day.
Volunteers are needed. James Pasley, agency CEO, will be there to answer questions.