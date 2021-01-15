 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities hampered by COVID-19, some go virtual
0 comments

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities hampered by COVID-19, some go virtual

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C.– Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated officially this year on Monday. Numerous events to celebrate King’s birthday are usually planned throughout the Pee Dee, but because of COVID-19 many have been canceled or will be held virtually on this day to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader and a national day of service.

King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.

What would have been the 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally in Florence has been canceled out of caution.

“We want people to stay safe and stay home during this time of increased in (COVID) cases,” said LaSonda NeSmith-Jackson, the moderator of the program.

Florence

Today – The Community Car Rally from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson High School parking lot has been canceled.

Monday – NextIsNow is having a car convoy at 12:30, starting at Oakland Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church in Florence.

Hartsville

Monday – People to People of Hartsville Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this will be a virtual program. There will be a live stream on Facebook.

The theme is Building a United Community.

The speaker will be Danny E. Malone Jr., PhD, assistant professor of sociology, criminology and African studies and special coordinator at Coker University.

Trey Nickelson of Glory 98.5 AM will be the emcee.

For more information, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.

Darlington

Monday – Cornerstone Baptist Church will host an event in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-in service located on the church campus at 2930 Masters Way in Darlington.

Expected in attendance will be Rep. Robert Williams, Mayor Curtis Boyd, pastors from churches across Darlington County, Darlington County First Responders, and others.

Lamar

Monday – A virtual MLK Day service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Lamar, starting at 11 a.m.

The service will be live streamed on Bethany Baptist Church (Lamar, SC) Facebook

Or listed to a conference call at 1-425-436-6349, access code: 6846010.

Only program participants, MLK Day Planning Committee Members, and media are allowed inside of the church. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed including wearing masks, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Hemingway

Monday – The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. is holding a Day of Action and Community Activism on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s holiday  from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the Chavis AME Church parking lot, 2793 South State St. in Hemingway.

Citizens of the area are asked to take pride in their community and join them for a Donnelly Community Cleanup Day.

Volunteers are needed. James Pasley, agency CEO, will be there to answer questions.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert