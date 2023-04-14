FLORENCE, S.C. — Mary Kay independent sales director Shelley Townsley recently cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Here is what she had to say about her job.

As a Mary Kay independent sales director, I am in the field conducting “hands on” skin care and color pampering appointments with both men and women. I show them how to take care of their skin with the products I love and stand behind. I also teach and show women how to choose and wear color cosmetics that may be best suited for them. Also, as the role of a sales director, I am leading, mentoring and educating women and men on how to build their own successful Mary Kay businesses.

I started my business in October 1993. I’ll be celebrating 30 years this year which is exciting because it will be the company’s 60th anniversary! Prior to Mary Kay, I was in the education field. I wish I had known sooner that Mary Kay emphasizes more about building relationships and educating individuals about the products rather than the stereotype of selling. I would have started sooner! My gift is teaching and I love making an impact, which allows me to build relationships while I help people look good and feel good.

The most rewarding part of owning my small business is having the flexibility of making my own hours and having the decision of how much I make depending on the amount of time I am willing to work. One of my goals is to share this opportunity with others so they can have those very same choices.

Since Mary Kay’s mission is to enrich others’ lives with our products and opportunity, I feel building a Mary Kay business in the Florence Area and beyond, will enable me to reach out to many people of different back rounds and cultures. Sitting with and educating clients on healthy skin and makeup artistry knowledge has given me the opportunity to carry on my mission of building healthy self- esteems and confidence. My motto is, “When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good.”