'Mary Poppins Jr.' starts Thursday at Florence Little Theatre

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Little Theatre Rising Stars’ Workshop is presenting Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.,” beginning Thursday through Saturday with performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday with a show at 3 p.m.

In this version of the classic, jack-of-all trades Bert introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have a habit of sending their nannies packing. That is before Mary Poppins arrives on the family’s doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, Poppins teaches the family members how to value each other again.

Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, although they are not the only ones she affects profoundly. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny.

Directed by FLT’s education director, Lisa Sims, “Mary Poppins Jr.” is an enchanting story of unforgettable songs, dance numbers, and a little magic and flying.

Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” is underwritten by McLeod Health. The cast features actors all under the age of 18. Flying effects provided by ZFX.

The Rising Stars is a theater arts program designed for young adults in grades 7-12 who love to learn and want to build their theater skills in a safe and professional environment, said Jessica Coleman Larrimore, executive director of the Florence Little Theatre.

She said students develop skills vital to performing arts like team-building, public speaking and creative problem solving. She said all the students are given a role in the show. The students meet weekly to rehearse their roles for the production.

At the end of the program, a public performance is held that allows the students to experience all aspects of a theater production and to perform on a professional-quality stage with professional lighting, sound, costuming and makeup, Larrimore said.

The next session starts Aug. 9 and the spring session will begin on Jan 10, 2023. Tuition is $220 per session, per student.

Tickets for "Mary Poppins Jr." are reserved seating, $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students and children under 18. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased by phone, in person at the FLT Box Office located in Downtown Florence on Dargan Street or online at http://www.florencelittletheatre.org/

Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” is appropriate for all ages.

The schedule for the FLT Main Season or "adult shows" is: “Cinderella,” Sept. 9-17; “Clue,” Nov. 4-12; “Always a Bridesmaid, Jan. 20-28, “Plaza Suite,” March 10-18 and “A Chorus Line,” April 21-29.

Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Call 843-662-3731.

Florence Little Theatre is at 417 S. Dargan St.

