 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Poppins pops back into Saint Anthony Catholic School
0 comments
top story

Mary Poppins pops back into Saint Anthony Catholic School

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The songs of “Mary Poppins” rang through the Saint Anthony Catholic School Activity Center for the second time in three days.

Fourth- through eighth-grade students at the school performed excerpts of “Mary Poppins” for their younger classmates Wednesday afternoon in the school’s gym.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Principal Kristen Galemmo said that fourth- through eighth-grade students at the school were scheduled to perform the play last year but that performance was halted when everything closed down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year, she said, the students performed excerpts in order to account for less rehearsal time due to the virus.

The West Florence Knight Edition show choir performed songs from “Mary Poppins” on Monday afternoon.

“Mary Poppins” is based on a children’s book series. The series focuses on two children who have an unusual nanny who takes them on lots of adventures. A live action movie starring Dick Van Duke and Julie Andrews debuted in 1964.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert