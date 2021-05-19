Mary Poppins pops back into Saint Anthony Catholic School

FLORENCE, S.C. – The songs of “Mary Poppins” rang through the Saint Anthony Catholic School Activity Center for the second time in three days.

Fourth- through eighth-grade students at the school performed excerpts of “Mary Poppins” for their younger classmates Wednesday afternoon in the school’s gym.

Principal Kristen Galemmo said that fourth- through eighth-grade students at the school were scheduled to perform the play last year but that performance was halted when everything closed down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year, she said, the students performed excerpts in order to account for less rehearsal time due to the virus.

The West Florence Knight Edition show choir performed songs from “Mary Poppins” on Monday afternoon.

“Mary Poppins” is based on a children’s book series. The series focuses on two children who have an unusual nanny who takes them on lots of adventures. A live action movie starring Dick Van Duke and Julie Andrews debuted in 1964.

