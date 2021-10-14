Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks.

Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration.

Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools.

The district enacted a 60-day mask mandate at the board's August meeting despite a state budget proviso that said that districts could not use state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

The budget proviso was found constitutional by the South Carolina Supreme Court but the federal district court ruled that the policy violated federal disability law and therefore was void. As federal law preempts state law, this means that the proviso is unenforceable and control over the mandates returns to districts.

Stewart said that the item was not on the agenda for the meeting and that neither board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. or the Rev. E.J. McIver made a motion to amend the agenda for Thursday's meeting before it was approved, thus the board could not legally act to add another mandate to the agenda.

