 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
0 Comments
featured

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mask burning

A mask burns in a parking lot in Florence this spring. 

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. 

Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

The district enacted a 60-day mask mandate at the board's August meeting despite a state budget proviso that said that districts could not use state funds to enforce a mask mandate. 

The budget proviso was found constitutional by the South Carolina Supreme Court but the federal district court ruled that the policy violated federal disability law and therefore was void. As federal law preempts state law, this means that the proviso is unenforceable and control over the mandates returns to districts.

Stewart said that the item was not on the agenda for the meeting and that neither board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. or the Rev. E.J. McIver made a motion to amend the agenda for Thursday's meeting before it was approved, thus the board could not legally act to add another mandate to the agenda. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert