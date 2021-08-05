Masks, vaccine not required at Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College

FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks and vaccinations will not be required at Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College this fall.
However, masks will be required at Coker University.
A brochure outlining Francis Marion University's response to the COVID-19 pandemic indicates that masks are encouraged and taking one of the COVID-19 vaccines is strongly recommended.
Clay Williams, director of public relations at the technical college, said the university did not have a mask mandate or a vaccine requirement.
Francis Marion University and the technical college can do no more than strongly recommend vaccines, according to a proviso in the state budget affecting state-funded colleges.
A letter from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also indicates that the same budget proviso prevents the university from enforcing a mask mandate on campus.
There are other COVID-19 protocols in place at each school.
As a private institution, Coker is not affected by the state budget proviso. A page on its website indicates that a mask mandate and social distancing requirements will be in place until herd immunity is reached at a campus vaccination rate of 80%.
Francis Marion University
The FMU brochure indicates that social distancing practices as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are recommended on campus. Classrooms are set up to conform to those recommendations. Also, protective barriers will remain in place and modified self-service will be in effect in the dining hall.
All residence halls will be operating with reduced capacity, visiting hours are for 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and overnight guests are not allowed.
COVID-19 testing will be available free to all faculty, students and staff. The university will coordinate with the department of health and environmental control on contact tracing.
Athletically, the Patriots will abide by the protocols established by the NCAA and the Conference Carolinas.
Vaccination clinics will be scheduled during the move-in period and during the first week of classes this fall. A nurse practitioner and a clinic operated by HopeHealth are both on campus.
Florence-Darlington Technical College
Williams said the technical college would be operating under a hybrid model with some classes online and some in-person. He added that the in-person classes would be conducted under the social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"We're telling the kids that if you're more comfortable wearing a mask, then by all means wear a mask," Williams said.
Coker University
The Coker webpage adds that the university will follow recommendations regarding classroom capacity. The page also provides two alternatives for those attending or working the school depending on whether the 80% vaccination rate is reached.
Basically, if the university reaches 80%, fully vaccinated students can mostly return to a normal college life but unvaccinated students without a religious or medical exemption would still be required to wear a mask.