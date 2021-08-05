Masks, vaccine not required at Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College

Francis Marion University

The FMU brochure indicates that social distancing practices as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are recommended on campus. Classrooms are set up to conform to those recommendations. Also, protective barriers will remain in place and modified self-service will be in effect in the dining hall.

All residence halls will be operating with reduced capacity, visiting hours are for 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and overnight guests are not allowed.

COVID-19 testing will be available free to all faculty, students and staff. The university will coordinate with the department of health and environmental control on contact tracing.

Athletically, the Patriots will abide by the protocols established by the NCAA and the Conference Carolinas.

Vaccination clinics will be scheduled during the move-in period and during the first week of classes this fall. A nurse practitioner and a clinic operated by HopeHealth are both on campus.

Florence-Darlington Technical College