FLORENCE,— Masterworks Choir on March 5 will present its winter concert titled “Rejoice and Sing.”

The performance will highlight works for choir accompanied by organ and piano and feature accompanist Beverly Hazelwood who this year celebrates her 28th season with the choir.

“This concert, underwritten by McLeod Health, will be a wonderful opportunity to recognize and thank all healthcare professionals in our community for the extraordinary work they have done for us, especially in the past three years,” said Dr. Will Carswell, music director for the choir.

The winter concert will feature the music of Dan Forrest, Benjamin Britten, Haydn, Bach, Eleanor Daley, Vaughan Williams, and John Rutter.

The concert will take place at 4 p.m. in Central United Methodist Church on South Irby Street in Florence. Admission is free.