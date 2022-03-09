 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masterworks Choir to perform Sunday at Central United Methodist
Masterworks Choir to perform Sunday at Central United Methodist

FLORENCE, S.C. — Masterworks Choir will return, with Heart and Voice!, to the sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church Sunday for its second concert of the season.

The With Heart and Voice! program will start at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, at the corner of Cheves and Irby streets in Florence.

"The theme of the whole season is celebration and remembrance, so we're celebrating the return to the stage and our ability to perform, but we're also remembering the founder and first music director, William B. Mills," said Dr. William Carswell, music director and conductor. "It's upon the 10th anniversary of his death."

Music rang off the walls as choir members practiced Monday night in the choir room at Central United Methodist Church where members smiled as they worked to perfect their performance Sunday.

"We're performing some of his favorite works for choir and organ," Carswell said. "He founded the ensemble in 1979 having served as music director for 33 years before his death in 2012."

Monday choir members worked on Requiem, Opus 9 by Maurice Durufle.

"He had the vision and knew Florence and the Pee Dee would support a community chorus dedicated to performing the works of the masters," Carswell said. "Bill also served as Central United Methodist Church's director and organist for 42 years so we're celebrating both."

"It's what we enjoy most about this ensemble; we enjoy the music and we enjoy making the music together," Carswell said.

The choir frequently uses a multitude of accompanying instruments but not so Sunday.

"We're just highlighting the choir and the organ Sunday in memory of Bill Mills," Carswell said.

Planned songs include:

  • Hallelujah (from Christ on the Mount of Olives) by Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Beautiful River by Robert Lowry
  • Requiem Opus 9 by Maruice Durufle
  • The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune by Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • Cantique de Jean Racine, Opus 11 by Gabriel Faure
  • Battle Hymn of the Republic by William Steffe
  • Voluntary on All My Hope on God is Founded by Herbert Howells
  • Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen
  • Tu Es Petrus by Pierre Villette
  • Sing Me to Heaven
  • Thanks Be to God by Felix Mendelssohn
  • My Eternal King by Jane Marshall
