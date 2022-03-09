Masterworks Choir to perform Sunday at Central United Methodist

FLORENCE, S.C. — Masterworks Choir will return, with Heart and Voice!, to the sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church Sunday for its second concert of the season.

The With Heart and Voice! program will start at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, at the corner of Cheves and Irby streets in Florence.

"The theme of the whole season is celebration and remembrance, so we're celebrating the return to the stage and our ability to perform, but we're also remembering the founder and first music director, William B. Mills," said Dr. William Carswell, music director and conductor. "It's upon the 10th anniversary of his death."

Music rang off the walls as choir members practiced Monday night in the choir room at Central United Methodist Church where members smiled as they worked to perfect their performance Sunday.

"We're performing some of his favorite works for choir and organ," Carswell said. "He founded the ensemble in 1979 having served as music director for 33 years before his death in 2012."

Monday choir members worked on Requiem, Opus 9 by Maurice Durufle.