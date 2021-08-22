 Skip to main content
Matt Floyd be honored as Lighthouse Ministries Good Neighbor of the Year
LIGHTHOUSE MINISTRIES GOOD NEIGHBOR OF THE YEAR

Matt Floyd be honored as Lighthouse Ministries Good Neighbor of the Year

Matt Floyd

Matt Floyd will be honored as the 2021 Good Neighbor of the Year.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Matt Floyd will be honored as the 2021 Lighthouse Ministries Good Neighbor of the Year. 

Lighthouse Ministries announced earlier this week that it would host its annual fundraising Good Neighbor Gala from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Florence Country Club. Floyd is expected to be presented with the award during the gala. 

Floyd began his career in the health care industry in 1997 as a travel nurse. In 1999, he founded Trinity Healthcare Staffing Group, which grew to become the 11th largest travel nurse staffing company in the country and made the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies seven times. In addition to his work in the health care industry, Floyd is involved in real estate development and business leadership consulting and mentoring programs. He also takes an active role in helping community service organizations through the Madison Floyd Foundation.

The gala will also feature stories from members of the community who have received assistance from the ministry.

Tickets to the gala are $50 for individuals and $90 per couple if purchased by Aug. 26 and $60 for individuals and $110 for couples after Aug. 26. 

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, or for more information on the event, visit lighthouseflorence.org.

