Matt Tranquill: Website free for all Dec. 19-26
Matt Tranquill: Website free for all Dec. 19-26

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Pee Dee region, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19th – December 26th, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at scnow.com. This program is presented in partnership with McLeod Health and it is one way they and The Morning News are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, 99 years ago, The Morning News has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like McLeod Health, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at scnow.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the Morning News has to offer. Thank you to McLeod Health for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, Merry Christmas, a wonderful and joyous end to 2021 and a Happy New Year!

Matt Tranquill

President

mtranquill@florencenews.com

