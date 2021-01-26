Matthew Tranquill named GM and advertising director at Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. – Matthew Tranquill has been named the general manager and director of local advertising sales for the Morning News.

The appointment was announced Tuesday by Lee Enterprises, which owns the Morning News.

Tranquill comes to Florence from South Dakota, where he has been the president and director of local advertising sales for the Rapid City Journal.

Former Morning News publisher Bailey Dabney has left the company.

“Matt will be a strong addition in Florence and is dedicated to helping local businesses thrive,” said Cathy Hughes, a Lee Group publisher and regional publisher for the Morning News and The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg.

“He is an innovative sales leader with significant experience driving ad revenue, particularly in the expanding digital environment.”

Tranquill joined Lee in 2018 after serving as publisher of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.