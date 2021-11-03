Max Siegel to provide keynote address at Diversity Works conference Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The CEO of USA Track and Field will speak in Florence Thursday.

Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track and Field since 2012, will provide the keynote address at the annual Diversity Works Initiatives training and luncheon held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

USA Track and Field is the governing body for the United States teams in track and field events.

Before USA Track and Field, Siegel served as the director of global operations of Dale Earnhardt Inc., as a senior vice president at Sony/BMG and as president of Zomba Gospel, Tommy Boy Gospel and Verity Records.

He is also a former board members of the USA Track and Field and Swimming Foundations. He has also worked with USA Gymnastics, USA Skiing, USA Swimming, the Goodwill Games, Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Siegel owns a NASCAR team, Rev Racing.