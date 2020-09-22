Maxwood Furniture opening second facility in Marion

MARION, S.C. – A manufacturer and distributor of bedroom furniture will be investing $5.8 million and creating 30 new jobs in Marion County.
Maxwood Furniture announced plans Tuesday morning to open a second facility at 720 W. Liberty St. in Marion. The new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities.
“Maxwood Furniture is very grateful for all the help and support we have been receiving from Marion County and the state of South Carolina," Maxwood Furniture President Stephen Jensen said. "Their persistent efforts in supporting our expansion plans in the area have made it possible for our company to increase our footprint into a larger warehouse and stay in Marion County.
"The larger warehouse will enable us to expand our operations and develop our distribution even further, particularly in the e-commerce fulfillment segment, but, we also foresee other opportunities to come from the extra space. We much appreciate all the help, especially from Julie Norman with the economic development office, who was instrumental in making all this happen.”
Maxwood Furniture has been a great asset to Marion County, Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said.
"We are excited that they are moving into the former Blumenthal Mills facility," Harper said. "This is a great opportunity for the city and county with the renovations that they are making. We are excited about their expansion and that they have decided to make that expansion in Marion County."
Gov. Henry McMaster said he is thrilled to see the expansion. He added that the state would celebrate the decision to expand.
“South Carolinians know how to make things, and make them quite well," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "Companies like Maxwood Furniture are finding that out and are continuing to invest in our state. We congratulate this growing company on another great announcement.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Marion County to assist with costs related to this project.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Maxwood Furniture is family owned and operated. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of solid wood bed and furniture products. The company sells to independent retailers across North America and makes custom products for customers around the world.
Individuals interested in joining the Maxwood Furniture team should visit maxwoodfurniture.com/ once the expansion is complete.
