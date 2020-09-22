Maxwood Furniture opening second facility in Marion

MARION, S.C. – A manufacturer and distributor of bedroom furniture will be investing $5.8 million and creating 30 new jobs in Marion County.

Maxwood Furniture announced plans Tuesday morning to open a second facility at 720 W. Liberty St. in Marion. The new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities.

“Maxwood Furniture is very grateful for all the help and support we have been receiving from Marion County and the state of South Carolina," Maxwood Furniture President Stephen Jensen said. "Their persistent efforts in supporting our expansion plans in the area have made it possible for our company to increase our footprint into a larger warehouse and stay in Marion County.

"The larger warehouse will enable us to expand our operations and develop our distribution even further, particularly in the e-commerce fulfillment segment, but, we also foresee other opportunities to come from the extra space. We much appreciate all the help, especially from Julie Norman with the economic development office, who was instrumental in making all this happen.”

Maxwood Furniture has been a great asset to Marion County, Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said.