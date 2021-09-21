Mayo High receives a blue ribbon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Through a cooperative effort between school and community, Mayo will continue to provide every student the opportunities needed to succeed and make a positive contribution to society. We, the administration, staff, students and parents of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology are very proud of our school’s distinction as being national a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School.”

The U.S. Department of Education said the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

"This year's cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," Cardona said. "I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.