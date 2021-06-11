Mayo High School Class of 2021 receives diplomas on Friday

DARLINGTON – The 25th commencement exercise at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology was held Friday in the student parking lot at the school in Darlington. Seventy seniors received diplomas presented by Principal Arlene B. Wallace.
Valedictorian Clay Ewing gave a “Message from the Senior Class.”
Ewing, who will attend Wake Forest in the fall, said it took hard work and dedication to achieve his success in high school.
Caleb Poole was recognized for perfect attendance throughout his school career. It is a tradition in his family as his mother and two brothers also received perfect attendance awards when they were in school.
In her closing remarks, Wallace said Mayo opened in 1996 as a magnet school.
She said the senior class at Mayo has $6.3 million already in scholarship offers. The class members:
1. Kionna Anderson
2. Zackary Bailey
3. Andrew Blakney
4. Hunter Blankenship
5. Jordan Blue
6. Caden Booth
7. Ashlyn Broach
8. Haley Bryant
9. Payton Bryant
10. Ty’Darius Byrd
11. Logan Carter
12. Devon Chapman
13. Tatum Clontz
14. Hasanna Davis
15. Shiree Davis
16. Shirvy Davis
17. John Dennis
18. Maggie Driggers
19. Tymea Edge
20. Elizabeth Edwards
21. Clarence Ewing
22. Skylar Gainey
23. William Gainey
24. A’Nyia Gates
25. Anna Katherine Greene
26. Delaina Hatchell
27. Gracie Helms
28. Jackson Herron
29. Caleb Hickman
30. Isaiah Hollimon
31. Anderson Hulsey
32. Jania Hunter
33. John Isgett
34. Antwain Jackson
35. Kedarius Jackson
36. Tristen James
37. Desmond Johnson
38. Emma Johnson
39. Gabriel Larymore
40. Nasir Lyde
41. Madison Lynn
42. Jiavanna Mark
43. Tucker McManus
44. Nyla McMillan
45. Mia McRaven
46. John Meshaw
47. Mason Moody
48. Harrison Moore
49. Simone’ Nash
50. Gracelyn Nichols
51. Caleb Poole
52. Caleb Raines
53. Jada Rawls
54. Ja’Darius Richardson
55. Joshua Riley
56. Caleb Roemhildt