Mayo High School Class of 2021 receives diplomas on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has extradited from Guilford County, North Carolina to face a murder charge. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced that Demarcus Lee Bluett, 26, of Florence, had waived extradition and would be returned to Florence County to face charges related to the murder of Mary Brown. The booking website of the sheriff's office indicates that Bluett has also been charged with murder, first degree arson, armed robbery. possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to property valued at less than $2,000 and two counts of failure to appear.