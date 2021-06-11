 Skip to main content
Mayo High School Class of 2021 receives diplomas on Friday
Mayo High School Class of 2021 receives diplomas on Friday

DARLINGTON – The 25th commencement exercise at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology was held Friday in the student parking lot at the school in Darlington. Seventy seniors received diplomas presented by Principal Arlene B. Wallace.

Valedictorian Clay Ewing gave a “Message from the Senior Class.”

Ewing, who will attend Wake Forest in the fall, said it took hard work and dedication to achieve his success in high school.

Caleb Poole was recognized for perfect attendance throughout his school career. It is a tradition in his family as his mother and two brothers also received perfect attendance awards when they were in school.

In her closing remarks, Wallace said Mayo opened in 1996 as a magnet school.

She said the senior class at Mayo has $6.3 million already in scholarship offers. The class members: 

1.    Kionna Anderson

2.    Zackary Bailey

3.    Andrew Blakney

4.    Hunter Blankenship

5.    Jordan Blue

6.    Caden Booth

7.    Ashlyn Broach

8.    Haley Bryant

9.    Payton Bryant

10.    Ty’Darius Byrd

11.    Logan Carter

12.    Devon Chapman

13.    Tatum Clontz

14.    Hasanna Davis

15.    Shiree Davis

16.    Shirvy Davis

17.    John Dennis

18.    Maggie Driggers

19.    Tymea Edge

20.    Elizabeth Edwards

21.    Clarence Ewing

22.    Skylar Gainey

23.    William Gainey

24.    A’Nyia Gates

25.    Anna Katherine Greene

26.    Delaina Hatchell

27.    Gracie Helms

28.    Jackson Herron

29.    Caleb Hickman

30.    Isaiah Hollimon

31.    Anderson Hulsey

32.    Jania Hunter

33.    John Isgett

34.    Antwain Jackson

35.    Kedarius Jackson

36.    Tristen James

37.    Desmond Johnson

38.    Emma Johnson

39.    Gabriel Larymore

40.    Nasir Lyde

41.    Madison Lynn

42.    Jiavanna Mark

43.    Tucker McManus

44.    Nyla McMillan

45.    Mia McRaven

46.    John Meshaw

47.    Mason Moody

48.    Harrison Moore

49.    Simone’ Nash

50.    Gracelyn Nichols

51.    Caleb Poole

52.    Caleb Raines

53.    Jada Rawls

54.    Ja’Darius Richardson

55.    Joshua Riley

56.    Caleb Roemhildt

57.    Amber Rogers

58.    Shymia Scipio

59.    Kayla Scott

60.    Ethan Shaw

61.    La’Niya Sheppard

62.    Sebastian Snipes

63.    Mallory Tingen

64.    Maddix Warr

65.    Isreana Washington

66.    Abigail Weatherford

67.    Phenadra Williams

68.    Aryal Wilson

69.    Micarah Wilson

70.    Addison Windham

