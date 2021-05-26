 Skip to main content
Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology ranked No. 4 high school in state
Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology ranked No. 4 high school in state

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology is the No. 4 high school in South Carolina, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual “ Best High Schools Rankings” report.

Mayo frequently finds itself on the U.S. News and World Report’s list, but this ranking is especially prestigious.

Dr. Tim Newman, Darlington County School District superintendent, praised the school for its perennial success in educating the youth of Darlington County.

“This is truly an excellent accomplishment by the educators and students of MHS,” Newman said. “We are proud of Mayo’s successes and the high-quality student preparation there. Congratulations to you all on behalf of the DCSD.”

Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo, said the recognition is the result of hard work and dedication from all stakeholders including teachers, staff, students, and parents.

“It is truly a privilege and honor to be recognized by a national publication as a leading high school for academic achievement in the state of South Carolina,” Wallace said. “Our faculty, staff, students, and parents share a deep sense of pride and a commitment to our school's goals and mission. I hope the ever-growing ‘Mayo family’ knows that the children we strive to educate every day are getting a world-class education that prepares them to make the world a better place.”

Darlington County School District’s other high schools also earned rankings on the list. Hartsville High School (No. 75), Lamar High School (No. 100), and Darlington High School (No. 165) all earned recognition.

