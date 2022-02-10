Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Wallace spent most of her 38 years in Darlington County School District at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology. She began her career as a Science teacher at Mullins High School. She also worked at Dillon High School before she moved to Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology as an administrative assistant. In 1997, she joined the school’s leadership team as assistant principal, and in 2000 she became the school’s principal.

“Dr. Wallace is the epitome of professionalism,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “She has built an incredible culture at Mayo that students, staff, and parents want to continuously be a part of. It has been a privilege to work alongside Dr. Wallace for the past four years and she will be greatly missed. “