Mayor: Major decisions on Johnsonville golf course 'not far off'

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Some of the key decisions about the former Wellman golf course may be made soon.

Mayor Johnny Hanna said the city was approaching the point where some of the key decisions about the course were going to be made and the city could start redevelopment of the course.

"It looks very positive," Hanna said. "We haven't made any definite decisions at this point but they're not far off."

The Johnsonville council voted unanimously to appoint Hanna, Mayor Pro Tempore Jamie Altman, Councilman Gary Arthurs and Administrator Jim Smith to the committee to work on the golf course.

The council also approved on the second and final reading an ordinance selling the former city hall to Florence County for $45,000. The county is expected to use the former city hall as a magistrate's office.

The council also approved on second and final reading an ordinance authorizing the purchase of an emergency standby generator from LC's Electric for use on the Kingsburg well and the first reading of an ordinance updating the city's procurement code.