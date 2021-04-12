Mayor Pro Tempore position could return to Florence City Council agenda in May

FLORENCE, S.C. — The election of a mayor pro tempore could be back on the Florence City Council agenda next month.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin denied Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily's request for a point of order to discuss the position at Monday's Florence City Council meeting. Jebaily then agreed to discuss the position with William Schofield and Bryan Braddock to gauge their feelings and to, if necessary, request the item be placed on the May agenda for the council.

Jebaily was elected to the largely ceremonial position in December with the backing of Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.

Barnes nominated Jebaily to the position. She noted that the position traditionally goes to the council member with the longest tenure on the council.

That would be Jebaily. He was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, giving him a two-year edge on Pat Gibson-Hye Moore who was elected in a 2016 special election, a four-year edge on Barnes and McCall (November 2020), and more than a four-year edge on the newly sworn-in members, Schofield and Braddock (April 8).