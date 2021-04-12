Mayor Pro Tempore position could return to Florence City Council agenda in May

FLORENCE, S.C. — The election of a mayor pro tempore could be back on the Florence City Council agenda next month.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin denied Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily's request for a point of order to discuss the position at Monday's Florence City Council meeting. Jebaily then agreed to discuss the position with William Schofield and Bryan Braddock to gauge their feelings and to, if necessary, request the item be placed on the May agenda for the council.
Jebaily was elected to the largely ceremonial position in December with the backing of Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
Barnes nominated Jebaily to the position. She noted that the position traditionally goes to the council member with the longest tenure on the council.
That would be Jebaily. He was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, giving him a two-year edge on Pat Gibson-Hye Moore who was elected in a 2016 special election, a four-year edge on Barnes and McCall (November 2020), and more than a four-year edge on the newly sworn-in members, Schofield and Braddock (April 8).
McCall nominated Gibson-Hye Moore for the position but agreed to vote for Jebaily if Jebaily pledged to resign if either of the two new members who would come on the council in April wanted a say in the position.
At the December election, two seats on the council were vacant. The District 1 seat was vacated when Myers Ervin was elected mayor and the district 3 seat was vacated when Brand was elected to the Florence County Council.
Jebaily agreed to do so, leading to a three-to-two vote in his favor.
On Monday, Jebaily asked for a point of order to have Schofield and Braddock discuss their feelings on the position. But Myers Ervin denied the request, implying that the point of order may violate the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requires that 24 hours' notice of meetings be provided to the public and that additional items can be added later but only by two-thirds vote and if the council finds that emergency or exigent circumstances exist.
Jebaily then agreed to discuss the position with Schofield and Braddock and report back.