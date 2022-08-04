Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin awarded the Impact Influencer award

FLORENCE,S.C.— Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was awarded the Impact Influencer award by the Navy Recruiting Station of Florence for her outstanding support and leadership to the greater mission of the Navy.

She was presented the award at the Florence City Center.

Commander Brian Horn said there was no better recipient for the award than Mayor Ervin and her staff.

“The mayor is always behind our efforts and her staff is always helping the Navy be in the position to recruit quality men and women to serve,” Horn said. “Without the support of people like the mayor and her staff we couldn’t do our job and the country wouldn’t be protected.”

Horn said the mayor is a big part of the recruiters’ job and her support to the recruiting station “sets them up for success.”

Commander Ian Lopez of the Navy Recruiting Station of Florence said the partnership between the mayor and the Navy Recruiting Station is paramount to pushing the Navy forward.

“The people in the Navy are what makes the Navy the Navy,” Lopez said. “The partnership allows us to find people in the community who can come to the Navy and push our mission forward of leadership and service.”

Commander Horn said there has been an increase of people enlisting in the Navy under the mayor’s administration.

“We have had an increase of applicants from the high schools and around the community and I don’t think that would happen without the mayor’s support,” he said.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said this award means the city is indeed moving forward.

“We are moving forward by partnering with the military who protects us,” Ervin said. “This partnership is not only big for the city. It is big for our communities and country.”

Ervin said the Navy also provides vision for youth who would not have any vision otherwise.

“This allows our youth to see that there are options,” she said. “I want them to recognize that there are options whether it is civilian life or military life and we respect both.”

Ervin said to hear that under her administration an increase of youth have enlisted in the Navy makes her feel good.

“I truly believe that our military is important to us and I also believe that it can provide educational opportunities that youth may or may not have received if they were not in the military.”

Ervin concluded her speech thanking all branches of the military for their service. “We could not enjoy the freedoms we have today without you and we thank you,” she said.