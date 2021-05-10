MBA at 83? No problem for retired DuPont engineer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Frank Steinkruger was retired from his first career long before most members of Francis Marion University’s spring graduating class were born.

But when the graduate’s names were called Friday night at the Smith Center on the FMU campus, Steinkruger’s was among them.

The 83-year-old, former DuPont engineer earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from FMU.

With honors, he is happy to point out.

“I’m pretty sure I was the oldest one in my class,” said Steinkruger. “I’ve done my best to disguise (his age) while I was in school, but I think the secret is out now.”

Steinkruger participated in the ceremony despite recent knee surgery that required him to use crutches to get around. His entire academic career at FMU has been kind of like that. It took him five years to obtain his MBA — the typical student completes the program in two years or less — as he battled various maladies and recuperated from multiple surgeries.

That was tough, said Steinkruger. Even more challenging was the course work itself.