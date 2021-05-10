MBA at 83? No problem for retired DuPont engineer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Frank Steinkruger was retired from his first career long before most members of Francis Marion University’s spring graduating class were born.
But when the graduate’s names were called Friday night at the Smith Center on the FMU campus, Steinkruger’s was among them.
The 83-year-old, former DuPont engineer earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from FMU.
With honors, he is happy to point out.
“I’m pretty sure I was the oldest one in my class,” said Steinkruger. “I’ve done my best to disguise (his age) while I was in school, but I think the secret is out now.”
Steinkruger participated in the ceremony despite recent knee surgery that required him to use crutches to get around. His entire academic career at FMU has been kind of like that. It took him five years to obtain his MBA — the typical student completes the program in two years or less — as he battled various maladies and recuperated from multiple surgeries.
That was tough, said Steinkruger. Even more challenging was the course work itself.
“I brought the typical mechanical engineer’s arrogance to class with me,” said Steinkruger. “I figured, ‘an MBA? No sweat.’ But it was very challenging. The content was very rich, very complete, and the faculty is … I have to say, to a person, beyond compare.
“I have cousins who went to the business school at Stanford and friends who went to Northwestern and so I compared notes with them. It’s the same books — (FMU professor) Dr. Fred David’s management book is a cornerstone of all three programs — and basically the same courses. I can’t imagine the faculty is any better. I just can’t stop raving about them. They have to be right at the top.
“I hit a real homerun here.”
Steinkruger is a Texas native who obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma. He went to work for DuPont — that’s how he and his wife wound up in Florence — then left to go into business consulting. He spent nearly 30 years traveling the world in that capacity.
“I wish I’d done this (earn his MBA from FMU) 30 years ago,” said Steinkruger. “I know so much more and it’s all right on point. It’s a great tool.”
Steinkruger plans to put that tool to work in his next career.
The week following his graduation he planned to volunteer with SCORE, the non-profit that assists small business through mentoring and other support programs.
“This will be my third career,” said Steinkruger. “It’s time to give back.”