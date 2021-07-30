 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McBee player’s dog sniffs out a big lottery win
0 Comments

McBee player’s dog sniffs out a big lottery win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A McBee lottery player’s dog sniffed out a big win.

The pup spotted his owner’s lottery ticket and at that moment the owner decided he’d better go ahead and scratch it. He won $75,000.

“I’d honestly forgotten about it,” he admitted.

He’d bought the ticket two weeks ago at the Refuel on East Pine Avenue in McBee along with a few other scratch-offs. Because the other tickets weren’t winners, he didn’t bother scratching his last ticket, until his dog noticed it.

“I was shocked,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Refuel in McBee received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.

The McBee winner won the last top prize of $75,000 in the ($3) Bingo Tripler game at odds of 1 in 528,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Muted Olympic viewing at Tokyo's cheerleader-themed bar

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert