McBee player’s dog sniffs out a big lottery win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A McBee lottery player’s dog sniffed out a big win.
The pup spotted his owner’s lottery ticket and at that moment the owner decided he’d better go ahead and scratch it. He won $75,000.
“I’d honestly forgotten about it,” he admitted.
He’d bought the ticket two weeks ago at the Refuel on East Pine Avenue in McBee along with a few other scratch-offs. Because the other tickets weren’t winners, he didn’t bother scratching his last ticket, until his dog noticed it.
“I was shocked,” he said. “It was crazy.”
Refuel in McBee received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.
The McBee winner won the last top prize of $75,000 in the ($3) Bingo Tripler game at odds of 1 in 528,000.