McCall Farms cuts ribbon on new medical clinic for its employees and their families

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — McCall Farms took a step Friday that had been 10 years in the making — it opened an on-site health clinic to serve not only its employees but their insured dependents as well.

"We're really proud we can give this benefit to our people," said Woody Swink, co-president of the plant.

"This is for y'all. The McCall Farms team, the McCall Farms family," said McCall Swink, co-president of the plant.

Both spoke to a crowd of employees who gathered for the announcement outside a new medical clinic at the plant, located in Effingham on U.S. 52 just north of Lynches River.

"What it does is brings private care services closer to the patient," said Jared Bennett, associate vice president for on-site care. "The convenience of it, the access points are easier to get to, driving down the cost for patient and employer and getting in and out faster."

The clinic will be open at all times the plant is in production and will feature care from a nurse practitioner and two paramedics.

"This is a huge benefit for all our employees, to be able to provide primary care and see folks for diabetes, hypertension and stuff like that. Before they would have to go off-site to try to find a clinic," said Tim Aponte, safety director for McCall Farms.

The on-site clinic can do anything for patients that would be normally done in a physician's office.

The building has two exam rooms, a lab, a bathroom with a shower for decontamination, office space and a waiting room.

The staff have access to an emergency response vehicle — golf cart with flashing lights — that lets them get quickly through the plant to a patient.

Aponte, though, said most patients don't have a problem making it though to the clinic when in need.

The factory has about 1,200 workers and only about 100 of them have primary care physicians, he said.

"We're hoping this changes that," he said.

"We don't have to be the (primary care physician) for the patient, if they have a PCP we'll work with them and share data," Bennett said.

The new medical clinic has been several years in the making.

"We've been talking about his, and having a vision for this and dreaming about this you can say for over 10 years. We've come a long way since 2012," McCall Swink said.

"We've been partnered with McCall Farms for almost 10 years. You could say its been in the works for nine years," said Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health. "What we saw is bringing the health care locally to the industry was so beneficial for the workers."

"McCall Farms wanted to expand that so it would be not only for the workers but for their families. They started the work probably a year, year and a half ago in concept," Isgett said. "Today we're going to celebrate the opening of that."

Isgett said the clinic gives the plant an edge in emergencies.

"Having them here and accessible when the plant is going, they get immediate access even faster than 911," Isgett said. "Not just emergencies that happen to the workers on the floor, but they can have access to primary care, things they need to do to take care of their health."

"It goes a long way toward driving better outcomes," Bennett said.

"McLeod health believes in making care convenient. We worry people won't get care if its not convenient. we see that in the outcomes," Isgett said. "If you look at the health burden in this region a lot of that is because they cannot get access to good, quality healthcare. To bring it closer to where the worker is is great for the insutry because (workers are) out a lot less."

Friday's ribbon cutting ceremony included members of the Swink family, Aponte, McLeod Health staff and Patch, the mascot for Peanut Patch boiled peanuts. Apopnte made the official cut.f

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

