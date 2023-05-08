FLORENCE, S.C. — McCall Farms recently donated cash, food and supplies to the Florence Area Humane Society's Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter in Florence.

The bounty was the result of the April drive at the food packing company on U.S. 52 at Lynches River.

""It's near and dear to our heart. When you think about McCall Farms we provide food for people and a lot of times we'll lose sight of our pets," said William R. Areklett, CEO at McCall Farms. "If you look at the Humane Society it's important they get their food too."

In all the plant collected about 1,100 dollars, several large bags of pet food, boxes of cleaning supplies and blankets for the animals.

All things, Areklett said, that will allow the shelter to continue in its mission of serving strays.

McCall Farms, he said, stands behind the shelter in its mission.