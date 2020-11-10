McCall Farms honors Frank Jolley with donation to Florence County Disabilities Foundation

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — The Florence County Disabilities Foundation has more to be thankful for this holiday season.
The foundation announced Monday that it had received a $10,000 donation from McCall Farms in memory of Frank Jolley, who was recently killed.
Jolley had been an employee at McCall Farms for 17 years at his death in September.
“McCall Farms makes this donation in the memory and in honor of Mr. Frank Jolley, who lost his life on Sept. 3 and the owners of our company wanted to remember Frank in a positive way that his family also approved,” said Darryl Davids, the vice president of human resources for McCall Farms. "And the selection of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board was the right way to do this.”
Henry Swink, co-president at McCall farms, added, “This was a man who was always giving to others, and his legacy will continue to live on.”
The Florence County Disabilities Foundation Board of Directors voted to use the funds to acknowledge an outstanding consumer who is served by the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board and is employed with a local business. The disabilities and special needs board staff will determine the criteria for the Frank Jolley Career Best award, and it will be given annually in October during National Disabilities Employee Awareness Month.
Foundation President Peg McLeod said the award will be a great motivator.
"I have a child who is served by FCDSNB [the disabilities and special needs board] and has been employed at local businesses," McLeod said. "Having this opportunity will be even more of an incentive to do her best every day. We are so appreciative of McCall Farms and want to give our heartfelt sympathy to the Jolley family."
