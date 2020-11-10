McCall Farms honors Frank Jolley with donation to Florence County Disabilities Foundation

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — The Florence County Disabilities Foundation has more to be thankful for this holiday season.

The foundation announced Monday that it had received a $10,000 donation from McCall Farms in memory of Frank Jolley, who was recently killed.

Jolley had been an employee at McCall Farms for 17 years at his death in September.

“McCall Farms makes this donation in the memory and in honor of Mr. Frank Jolley, who lost his life on Sept. 3 and the owners of our company wanted to remember Frank in a positive way that his family also approved,” said Darryl Davids, the vice president of human resources for McCall Farms. "And the selection of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board was the right way to do this.”

Henry Swink, co-president at McCall farms, added, “This was a man who was always giving to others, and his legacy will continue to live on.”