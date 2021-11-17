McCall Farms joins Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

FLORENCE, S.C. — McCall Farms will partner with The Salvation Army through the Angel Tree Program this year to make sure that every child has something underneath the Christmas tree. McCall Farms employees have adopted more than 90 angels and are expected to adopt more.

“We are fortunate to give back," said Woody Swink, co-president of McCall Farms. "Our team of people are the ones who have embraced this and supported it. They have done a great job. I give our team the credit. They not only work hard and care about the company, they care about the community and other people. That means a lot."

“If we can bring the stress levels down just a little bit during these challenging times, we would love to do that,” said Capt. Tim Scott of the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army. “We are so grateful to McCall Farms; they have really stepped up to help us accomplish this. They wanted to contribute to the community and the Salvation Army is giving them the opportunity to do that.”

The Salvation Army has about 1,000 angels and 350 of them have yet to be adopted.

Once a child is registered and accepted, an angel is placed on Christmas trees at the cannery, the main office, and the distribution center at McCall Farms. The child's Christmas wish list is shared with donors within the community. The Salvation Army distributes the gifts to the families to be placed under their Christmas trees at home.