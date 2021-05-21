McCall Farms signs agreement with Army to hire veterans

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – McCall Farms in Effingham entered an agreement with the United States Army on Friday as the first business in the Pee Dee to participate in the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS Program). A signing ceremony was held and an oath of enlistment ceremony was held for four new PaYS future soldiers.
Signing the agreement on behalf of McCall Farms was Thomas Hunter, co-president, and signing for the Army was Florence Army recruiting commander Captain Patrick Gregg. Gregg also administered the oath for the four PaYS future soldiers.
According to its website, the US Army PaYS Program is an enlistment option available to regular Army soldiers and Army Reserve soldiers. Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets enroll and select their PaYS partners prior to graduation and commissioning.
The PaYS Program guarantees soldiers and ROTC cadets enrolled in the program a job interview with at least two potential employers after leaving the Army. They must match the job skills associated with the military occupational specialty (MOS) selected.
The Army partners with employers like McCall Farms as an incentive to attract men and women to serve in the Army by helping them have access in finding potential jobs when they get out of service. The business partners have potential employees who are trained in many areas and skills.
As part of the program the PaYS partners agrees to interview the soldier for a selected position providing that the soldier receives an honorable discharge after one enlistment, is otherwise qualified and a job vacancy exists.
Darryl Davids, vice president of human resources at McCall Farms, said soldiers will be granted interviews if their MOS match their openings.
He said McCall Farms is excited to enter this partnership. He said there is currently a shortage of workers in most areas of their operation. He said the Army provides veterans with many of the skill sets required to do the jobs available at McCall Farms from forklift operators to maintenance specialist.
He said they want these veterans to become a part of the McCall family.
“We are very excited about this partnership,” Davids said. “We support our troops.”
He said veterans make fantastic employees for their safety training, work ethics, their ability to be promoted and their company loyalty. He said veterans are some of the first employees to work and the last to leave.
Thomas Hunter, co-president of McCall Farms, said at the presentation that the company is looking forward to deepening its relationship with veterans in the community.
Hunter said they already employ more than 200 veterans. He said this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for McCall’s and the Army.
Hunter said they need employees across the board from machine operators to supervisors.
Captain Gregg said they have highly trained workers. He said the partnership is all about providing jobs opportunities for veterans.
He said this program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.
Gregg said this is the first partnership in the Pee Dee. He said they plan to sign a second agreement with McLeod Hospital soon. He said they have about 1,000 such partnerships in South Carolina.
McCall Farms is a family-owned canning and freezing operation in Effingham. Its brands include: Glory, Margaret Holmes, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts, Allen’s, Veg-All, Popeye and others.
Henry Swink, co-owner of McCall Farms, said McCall Farms is family-owned and employs local people. This partnership will allow local people to stay in the area.
Swink said they want people to find their fit at McCall Farms and will work with the veterans until they do find their spot within the company. He said veterans make great employees.
“I am a veteran myself,” Swink said.
Mayor Teresa Myers-Ervin said Florence has a solid foundation for economic growth and McCall Farms is leading the way.