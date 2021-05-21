McCall Farms signs agreement with Army to hire veterans

As part of the program the PaYS partners agrees to interview the soldier for a selected position providing that the soldier receives an honorable discharge after one enlistment, is otherwise qualified and a job vacancy exists.

Darryl Davids, vice president of human resources at McCall Farms, said soldiers will be granted interviews if their MOS match their openings.

He said McCall Farms is excited to enter this partnership. He said there is currently a shortage of workers in most areas of their operation. He said the Army provides veterans with many of the skill sets required to do the jobs available at McCall Farms from forklift operators to maintenance specialist.

He said they want these veterans to become a part of the McCall family.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” Davids said. “We support our troops.”

He said veterans make fantastic employees for their safety training, work ethics, their ability to be promoted and their company loyalty. He said veterans are some of the first employees to work and the last to leave.

Thomas Hunter, co-president of McCall Farms, said at the presentation that the company is looking forward to deepening its relationship with veterans in the community.