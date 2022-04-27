McCall farms turns waste into energy for Mercedes-Benz's Ladson plant

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – McCall Farms is one of a growing number of companies that are turning their waste products into energy which, in the case of the Florence County cannery, fuels the Mercedes-Benz plant in Ladson.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant uses renewable natural gas converted by Charleston-based GreenGasUSA from methane captured at the McCall Farms commercial vegetable cannery in Effingham.

McCall Farms, a family-owned business established in the 1950s, produces Southern-style canned vegetables. McCall Farms sources nearly 700 million pounds of produce annually from farmers in the region. Through its work with GreenGasUSA, the plant has entered a new era of climate-responsible operations.

“We are very proud to be a part of such an environmentally friendly project that helps like-minded entities achieve their reduced emissions expectations,” said McCall Swink, co-president of McCall Farms. “McCall Farms strives to promote sustainable industry practices that benefit our local communities, our state and our planet.”

“These companies are leading the way in reducing environmental impacts and achieving carbon emission reductions – and they’re strengthening South Carolina’s food and agriculture industry while doing so,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This innovative project shows us the path to a more sustainable future.”

GreenGasUSA installed equipment last year at McCall Farms to capture the methane from its wastewater treatment facility and convert it to natural gas.

Through GreenGasUSA’s partnership with Carolina Gas Transmission the natural gas is then transported from Florence County to a hub in Georgetown County, where it is injected into existing pipelines and made available to GreenGasUSA’s clients in and outside the state.

GreenGasUSA is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions by helping farmers, food processors and industrial manufacturers capture greenhouse gas emissions from their operations. Through wastewater optimization and anaerobic digestion, GreenGasUSA converts waste streams into natural gas.

“Connecting local agriculture with global industries on the basis of shared values around sustainable business practices is at the heart of our values and mission,” said GreenGasUSA owner Marc Fetten. “We appreciate Mercedes’ support of South Carolina agriculture through its commitment to carbon neutral energy solutions from McCall Farms.”